MPSO says they’ve submit a request for FEMA assistance

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have requested a FEMA individual assistance team to come to Morehouse Parish to see if about getting financial assistance for residents.

The Sheriff’s Office asks if your home received damage due to the Hurricane to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 318-281-4141.

They say they will need your name, address and phone number.

You are asked to please record all damages (photos, receipts) to give to the team at the appropriate time.

This will only apply to damages to your home, not out buildings or vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is the Federal Government so it will likely take time and they may not have enough damages to reach the thresholds needed to qualify.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to add that you should not wait to make repairs, go ahead and repair your home, just record everything, you can never have too much documentation.