MPD’s S.A.V.E. program teams up with local churches to help tornado victims

MONROE, La. — Officials with the city of Monroe have announced that the S.A.V.E. Program of Monroe has teamed up with two local churches to help tornado victims in our area.
On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, volunteers from the Jackson Street Church of Christ and Parkview Drive Church of Christ will join with the S.A.V.E. program personnel to distribute free food and other items to tornado victims. The distribution will take place at the Jackson Street Church of Christ, 1103 Jackson Street in Monroe, starting at 12 PM.
Officials say that vounteers will wear PPE to promote social distancing as they participate in the drive-thru distribution of the goods.
Items distributed will include a food box, water, tarp, personal hygiene items, and items for children.
Jason Stewart, S.A.V.E. Program Coordinator, says, “Monroe is a community that cares. The City of Monroe is pleased to work with the leadership of the Jackson Street and Parkview Drive congregations to provide food, water and personal items to those in need. We are just doing our part, as are so many others in Monroe and Ouachita Parish. We will get through this by working together.”
