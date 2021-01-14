MPD: Welfare concern

Officials with the Monroe Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Mr. Charles Johnson.
Johnson is described as 81-years-old, 5’11” and approximately 185 lbs.
Witnesses say Mr. Johnson was last seen leaving his home Tuesday, January 12th on foot in the east Monroe area.
Authorities are asking If anyone comes in contact with Johnson, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600
