MPD searching for missing Monroe woman

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a missing woman who has a history of mental illness.
They are looking for 49-year-old Dianne Garrison. Dianne was last seen on Monday, November 25 at 10:45 AM on Burg Jones Lane.
They say Dianne was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and a black shirt.
According to police, Dianne has a history of mental illness which includes Schizophrenia and Depression.
If you have seen Dianne or know where she may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.
