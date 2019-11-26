MPD searching for missing Monroe woman

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a missing woman who has a history of mental illness.

They are looking for 49-year-old Dianne Garrison. Dianne was last seen on Monday, November 25 at 10:45 AM on Burg Jones Lane.

They say Dianne was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and a black shirt.

According to police, Dianne has a history of mental illness which includes Schizophrenia and Depression.

If you have seen Dianne or know where she may be, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

