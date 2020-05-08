MPD: Runaway Juvenile

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – The Monroe Police Dept. needs the publics help in locating Tiana Newton.

Newton is a frequent runaway and left her grandmother’s residence located near ULM.

Tiana was last seen wearing black/white pants with a white shirt.

Tiana is pictured above with various hair styles and is known to change the style.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tiana Newton, please call Monroe Police Dept. at 318-329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.

Tiana is listed in the FBI’s NCIC as a Missing Juvenile and on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website (missingkids.org).

