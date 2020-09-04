MPD: Runaway Juvenile Alert

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Tamarea Toliver who left her residence in Monroe.

Tamarea was last seen wearing black pants and black shirt. Tamarea has 3 piercings in each ear.

Tamarea has family in both Monroe and Ruston, LA with whom she could be staying with.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tamarea Toliver or has seen her, please call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or contact your local law enforcement agency.