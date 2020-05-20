MPD: Runaway Juvenile

The Monroe Police Dept. is currently looking for Dymond Woods who ran away from her home on Cagle Drive on the south side of Monroe.

It is unknown what clothing Dymond was wearing when she left home.

If anyone knows of Dymond’s whereabouts, please call MPD at 329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.

The Monroe Police Dept. would like to remind the public that allowing a missing or runaway child to stay with them away from their place of abode is a crime (Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile).

