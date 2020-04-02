MPD: Monroe Police are looking for a missing juvenile

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – Monroe Police Department request the public’s assistance with locating Neal, last seen on 03/17/2020 around 2000 hrs. at her residence and wearing a yellow jumpsuit with stripes along with a gray hoodie.
She’s known to frequent the South and East side of Monroe, if you’ve seen Neal or know of her whereabouts.
Contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 your assistance will be greatly appreciated.
