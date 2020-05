The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating the missing person complaint of Taquan Randle.

It is unknown what Randle was wearing when he was reported missing.

Randle has been entered into NCIC as a Missing Person.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has seen Taquan Randle, please contact MPD at 329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.

