MPD: Missing Person’s Alert

MONROE, La. – Authorities with the Monroe Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

According to the Monroe Police Department, they’re searching for Tiandra Q. Green.

Green is a Black female, 30 years of age, approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on 6/27/2020 around 11:30 PM leaving in a white Lincoln town car, which was allegedly being driven by an unknown Black female.

Green’s last known clothing description was a black shirt and pants with the world logo “LOVE” on both items.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tiandra Green, you’re asked to please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.

