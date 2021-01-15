MPD: Missing Juvenile Alert

Authorities with the Monroe Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tiana Newton (16 yrs old).

Officials say Newton has been missing since January 11, 2021.

Newton was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and a black hoodie sweatshirt.

She is known to frequent east and south Monroe.

If anyone comes in contact with Newton, please call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600