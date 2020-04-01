Coronavirus Information

MPD: Local Teen Missing

The Monroe Police Department is still searching for Jai’Keycia Sims who left The Christopher House on Smith St. in Monroe on 03/31/2020 at approximately 10 AM.

Sims was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray jacket.

Sims’ hair was long brown braids extending to the center of her back.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jai’Keycia Sims or has seen her, please call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

