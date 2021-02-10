MPD: DWI and Seatbelt Patrols for the remainder of February

Authorities with the Monroe Police Department say they will be conducting DWI and seatbelt mobile patrols throughout the remainder of February.

According to a press release, these patrols will be conducted in accordance with the National Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

The mobile patrols aim to focus on removing impaired drivers and to prevent operators from driving while impaired.

Seatbelt use along with child restraint violations will also be enforced.

