MPD: Be safe while driving in Winter conditions

Officials with the Monroe Police are urging residents to stay at home and minimize travel in the event of inclement weather.

Authorities say winter driving conditions involving rain, snow, and ice can impede braking and vehicle control, especially while making turns.

If it is an emergency and you have to travel, please drive slowly and increase following distance. Avoid bridges and overpasses.

Make sure to plan your route and check your local news for weather updates.

