MPD: Authorities looking for a missing juvenile

Local News

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (Press Release) – Kaley Davis is a light skinned bi-racial female who walked away from the DCFS Office while left unattended.

Davis is a ward of the state and has a history of running away from foster care. Davis has ties to the Monroe/West Monroe area.

Davis was last seen wearing long sleeve gray shirt with “OUACHITA” written across the front and light-colored blue jeans.

If anyone knows of Davis’ whereabouts, please call MPD at 329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.

