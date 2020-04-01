MPD: Authorities are searching for a repeat runaway

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – The Monroe Police Department is still searching for Shakira Washington who has a history of running away from home.

Shakira was found on 02/25/2020 and returned home to her mother.

Within hours, she ran away again.

There is no clothing description available at this time.

Shakira attends Carroll High School and has been absent since being found on 02/25/2020.

MPD wishes to remind the public that if you harbor a runaway juvenile, you will be charged for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile for allowing them to remain away from their place of abode.

