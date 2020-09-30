Mount Zion Baptist Church to hold food box distributions throughout October

MONROE, La. — Mount Zion Baptist Church has partnered with the USDA to distribute food boxes throughout the month of October as part of the Farmers to Feed Families Food Box program.

The scheduled pickup time is 9 AM – 1 PM every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in October.

They have designated pickup dates for churches in the following parishes:

Richland

Morehouse

Lincoln

Jackson

Ouachita

Richland and Morehouse parish churches can pick up food boxes for their communities on the following Thursdays: October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Lincoln and Jackson parish churches can pick up on the following Fridays: October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Ouachita Parish churches can pick up on the following Saturdays: October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

The food distribution will also be open to Ouachita Parish residents during the Saturday distributions.

The designated pick up location is Mount Zion Baptist Church, located at 211 Mt. Zion Street, Monroe, LA, 71201.

For more information, you can call Mount Zion Baptist Church directly at 318-323-1041.