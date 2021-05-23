Motorcycle passenger killed in Caldwell Parish crash

CALDWELL PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD) —

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on US Highway 165 at Ray Street, shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday May 22nd. The fatal crash resulted in the death of 63-year-old Reba Stamper of Grayson.

The investigation revealed that 45-year-old Stefani Cutrera of Olla was traveling west on Ray Street and approaching US Highway 165. After Cutrera attempted to turn her 2011 Mazda 3 left off Ray Street onto US Highway 165, she struck a 1996 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The impact ejected 65-year-old Otis Peavy Jr. of Grayson, and Stamper.

Cutrera was restrained in the crash and taken to a local hospital for her injuries. She was cited for failure to yield. Peavy was airlifted to a local hospital with injuries. Stamper was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash is under investigation and a toxicology sample was gathered and submitted for analysis.

Per Troop F, they have investigated 20 fatal crashes that have resulted in 23 deaths in 2021.

