Motorcycle crash in Wisner claims the life of a Winnsboro man
(5/27/19) WISNER, La. -- A fatal crash in Wisner has claimed the life of a Winnsboro man.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Calhoun Road near the intersection with Furr Road.
A 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 43-year-old Wesley Meadows of Winnsboro, was heading north on Calhoun Road when the motorcycle traveled off the road and struck a ditch embankment.
Meadows was pronounced dead on the scene by the Franklin Parish Coroner's Office and a toxicology sample has been taken for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
