Motorcycle crash in Wisner claims the life of a Winnsboro man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(5/27/19) WISNER, La. -- A fatal crash in Wisner has claimed the life of a Winnsboro man.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Calhoun Road near the intersection with Furr Road.

A 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by 43-year-old Wesley Meadows of Winnsboro, was heading north on Calhoun Road when the motorcycle traveled off the road and struck a ditch embankment.

Meadows was pronounced dead on the scene by the Franklin Parish Coroner's Office and a toxicology sample has been taken for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.