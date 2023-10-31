All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 29, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations of illegal sexual activity involving two children, after receiving a complaint from the mother. It was learned that earlier in the week, the male subject allegedly removed the victims’ clothing and then proceeded to touch them inappropriately while at his residence.

According to authorities, they made contact with the suspect at his residence and he was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Johnathan Bates of Clayton, La.

Authorities learned that Bates is a registered sex offender, having been convicted of oral sexual battery of a juvenile in 2009. He was charged with two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile (victim under 13).