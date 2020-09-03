Mosquito Spraying locations for September 3, 2020

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mosquito Abatement Team for Ouachita Parish will be out with their mosquito spraying trucks tonight.

Shannon Rider, Director, Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement, says they will spray Thursday, September 3, starting in sunset until there is any inclement weather. If there is inclement weather, they will cancel the spraying for tonight.

The zones that will be sprayed are Southwest 5 through 8, then 16 and 17. (See map below)