Mosquito spraying in Ouachita Parish for tonight will occur in SW zones 1-5

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)- The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District began spraying for mosquitos last night- Wednesday, May, 5.

According to a release, mosquito spraying for tonight will occur in SW zones 1-5 beginning at sunset.

SW zones 1-5 covers areas from the Ouachita River going west to just before Calhoun, then south into the Cheniere Lake community.

Inclement weather could possibly cancel tonight’s spray.

The organization encourages residents to stay in their homes when the spray trucks are visible in the neighborhood.

For additional information please contact Ms. Rider at 318-323-3535