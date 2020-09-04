OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Mosquito spraying is scheduled for tonight and will occur in zones NW 7-10 of Ouachita Parish.
Spraying is set to begin at sunset, but inclement weather could cause the spraying to be cancelled.
The parish is divided into four quadrants, NE, NW, SW, and SE.
I-20 divides the southern and northern quadrants while the Ouachita River divides the eastern and western quadrants.
Each quadrant is further divided into zones which is the amount one spray truck can spray in an evening.
There are a total of 51 zones in Ouachita Parish.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- As world fights COVID-19, CDC recommends flu shots
- 13-year-old Natchez boy admits to stealing ATV from Vidalia, driving across Mississippi River bridge
- Boil advisory for D’Arbonne Water System North
- Mosquito spraying set for tonight in Ouachita Parish
- Phew! Revolting spit and poo brews shown in Swedish exhibit