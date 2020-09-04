Mosquito spraying set for tonight in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Mosquito spraying is scheduled for tonight and will occur in zones NW 7-10 of Ouachita Parish.

Spraying is set to begin at sunset, but inclement weather could cause the spraying to be cancelled.

The parish is divided into four quadrants, NE, NW, SW, and SE.

I-20 divides the southern and northern quadrants while the Ouachita River divides the eastern and western quadrants.

Each quadrant is further divided into zones which is the amount one spray truck can spray in an evening.

There are a total of 51 zones in Ouachita Parish.