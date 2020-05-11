Mosquito spraying begins Monday night for portions of Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — The Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District announced on Monday that night spraying operations will begin the night of Monday, May 11, if weather conditions are favorable.

Tonight’s spraying will be for North West Zones 1 – 5 and is set to begin at approximately 8:00 PM. All residents within the spraying area are encouraged to stay inside their homes while the spray trucks are visible in their neighborhood.

Spraying area for May 11, 2020

According to the Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District, the parish is divided into four quadrants: NE, NW, SW, and SE. I-20 divides the south and north quadrants while the Ouachita River divides the east and west quadrants. Each quadrant is then divided into zones which equals the area that one spray truck can cover in an evening. There are a total of 51 zones in the parish.

