Mosquito Spraying Areas in Ouachita Parish for Friday, June 18

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mosquito spraying will take place tonight, Friday, June 18 in spray zones SW zones 4-8 & 10. According to the Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District, spray time will occur during sunset and could be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

There are four divided quadrants in the parish, NE, NW, SW, and SE. Highway I-20 divides the south and north quadrants, while the Ouachita River divides the east and west quadrants. Each quadrant is divided into zones which is the amount one spray truck can spray in an evening. There are a total of 51 zones in the parish.

For additional information or comments on the information above, contact Shannon Rider at (318) 323-3535.