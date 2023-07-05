WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Louisiana is home to at least 64 species of mosquitos and they are now looking for food. Mosquitoes kill an estimated 725,000 to 1 million people each year. that number far exceeds the second deadliest creature, humans, which kill more than 430,000 other humans each year.

The worst one in Louisiana is West Nile Virus it causes West Nile encephalitis and there are other diseases caused by mosquitos because they act like vectors like yellow fever malaria, but I think we need to be careful of the West Nile virus. Dr. Esha Sharma, Oschner Health Monroe

Mosquitos carry lots of viruses including Zika, West Nile, and the Eastern Equine Encephalitis. there are no vaccines for these viruses. Dr. Sharma says using the 3-d method can help pretext you from mosquitos.

Dress, deet and drain so you need to dress properly I know it’s hard to wear long sleeves but cover yourself when you’re going out. Deet is something to use as a repellent and drain means we don’t want to accumulate water in pots or ponds.

Symptoms of Covid-19 are closely related to symptoms of the West Nile Virus specially a high fever.