Morning News Headlines

West Monroe, LA - Sexual assault victims in Arkansas may be able to track their suspect's path to justice.

Almost every state's lab has a back-log of "rape kits," evidence waiting to be tested.

But Arkansas' Crime Lab has a new program that allows victims to track their kit from the hospital...to the law enforcement agency investigating their case...to the crime lab that tests it, and back again.

An El Dorado movie theater needs only state approval to serve beer and wine.

El Dorado's mayor and police department have approved Star Cinema's plan, after a close four to three vote by the city council.

Management tells NBC 10/FOX 14 that theaters who offer drinks often deliver 25% higher sales.

They say Star Cinema already has security guards on the weekends.

It's not clear when they'll hear from Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control, and be able to begin sales.