Morning News Headlines Video

West Monroe, LA - This morning the hunt is on for a man Bastrop Police say beat a woman so badly, her life is on the line.

They're searching for 28-year-old Eric Johnson.

Police say Nicole Treadway is in the hospital in critical condition, after Johnson attacked her.

Johnson's wanted on charges of attempted 2nd degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, and simple battery.

If you know where he is call Bastrop Police at (318) 281-1322 or Crimestoppers at (318) 281-0050.

Two men are behind bars accused of having 16 pounds of marijuana mailed to them

27-year-old Laterrius Bess and 22-year-old Mikeal Hubbard were arrested Monday for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and illegal carrying of firearms

It happened after the management of the Westbrook Villa Apartments found a package with a strong odor of weed coming from it.

Police found 16 pounds of marijuana inside the package, hidden in a footstool.

Bess and Hubbard are being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center without bond.

