12/28/18-A concerned caller reported a man driving east on Eye -10 while ‘pleasuring’ himself while appearing to have juveniles with him.Troopers say 47-year-old James Toomey’s twin daughters were in the vehicle.Toomey is charged with two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. And contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
The city of Grambling hasn’t waited for the new year for leaders to take office. Three-time Mayor Edward Jones and five city council members.–sworn in Thursday. Third judicial court judge Tommy Rogers presided with Grambling police chief Tommy Clark as the master of Ceremonies.Grambling’s first council meeting is next Thursday, January third.
Morning News Headlines
12/28/18-A concerned caller reported a man driving east on Eye -10 while ‘pleasuring’ himself while appearing to have juveniles with him.Troopers say 47-year-old James Toomey’s twin daughters were in the vehicle.Toomey is charged with two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. And contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison.