Morning News Headlines Video

(05/01/19) - Monroe police are looking for two shooters after a stop the violence rally turned equally violent.

Viewers shot video of the aftermath at Charles Johnson Children's Park near the zoo last weekend.

It showed dozens of adults and children running and taking cover.

Police say a number of shots were fired, but nobody has described who pulled the triggers, despite the large crowd.

Monroe police are encouraging any witnesses to come forward. Once caught they say the suspects will be prosecuted.

You'll want to avoid driving near South College Street and Owl Street today.

There will be a temporary road closure due to a repair being made to a sewer main. The area is expected to be blocked off until approximately 3:30 pm

The city of West Monroe and the Ouachita Parish School Board are hopeful that a new park will make the entire community healthier.

The new Riverbend Health Park will sit next to Riverbend Elementary School and the West Monroe community center.

The money to build it comes from a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Living Well Foundation.

The new park will be home to a walking trail, exercise equipment, benches and more.

