Morning News Headlines Video

(4/30/19) - El Dorado police are trying to catch the personal responsible for firing gun shots near

a memorial wake at a nightclub over the weekend.

Club 508 was hosting a memorial for Randall Farlin who was shot and killed earlier this month.

The group "Brothers Making Changes" has been holding 'stop the violence' rallies in El Dorado every year, but one member says that these events won't matter if the community doesn't do its part as well.

Club 508's owner says he plans to ask El Dorado police for help to ensure security and safety for future gatherings.

About 90 percent of Ruston has its power back, just five days after the deadly tornado, which is about 2 to 3 times faster than predicted.

There are currently still around 650 homes and businesses still waiting for power to be restored.

One area stretches from Maple Street to Tech Drive to Highways 3012 and 150.

The other runs from James Street to Highway 167 to I20 to Alabama Avenue.

Ruston Mayor Ronnnie Walker asks that all damage be reported so that crews can inspect your home's electrical and gas systems before restoring utilities.