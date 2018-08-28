Morning News Headlines

(8/28/18) The Monroe man accused of killing a Lincoln Parish K9 deputy will be in court today

58-year-old Vincent Roberson faces charges of attempted murder in Monroe, for shooting his estranged girlfriend, but today he’ll be arraigned for killing tracking dog Boco.

Deputies deployed Boco to catch Roberson after he ran into a patch of woods near Ruston.

Under Louisiana law, Roberson can only be charged with cruelty to animals.

Several Go-Fund Me accounts have been set up, to raise the $20,000 cost of buying and training a new K9 deputy.

Grambling State and Louisiana Tech police are working this morning to determine exactly who posted threats of racial violence on social media.

The Facebook post promised a shooting spree to kill African American students and other minorities on campus.

Police believe the poster isn’t a student at either school and have determined the threat to be a hoax.

The man connected to the Facebook account claims his page was hacked.

