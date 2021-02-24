Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/24/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Hopefully you were able to get outside and enjoy the nice weather yesterday. Today will stay on the warm side with temperatures around 68, but cloud cover will steadily increase through most of the day and a couple of spotty showers could develop by the late afternoon and evening. Winds will stay out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few light showers will stay overnight. Lows will fall back into the upper 40s to lower 50s while winds start out of the southwest and eventually re-direct back out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: High temperatures for Thursday will be slightly cooler in the upper 50s thanks to a weak cold front. Light showers will continue on and off through most of the day, but by the late evening and overnight hours into Friday, a few heavier showers and thunderstorms will develop and move through the ArkLaMiss. At this time, a few of our western counties and parishes are under a low-end level 1 risk for severe weather. Some breezy winds could be possible along with some small size hail.

Friday and the weekend will be slightly warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s. We will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms for the weekend.

A second cold front will sweep through by Monday of next week, which will drop our temperatures into the lower 60s while continuing to bring showers and thunderstorms. Be sure to keep the rain gear on hand for the next 2-7 days.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX