Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 25th

WEST MONROE, LA Good Tuesday morning! We’re starting off on a quiet note across the ArklaMiss with a few clouds around and warm, muggy conditions. Temperatures are generally running in the lower to middle 70’s.

Marco is now a Post Tropical Cyclone, meaning there’s hardly anything left of this storm. The only impacts we can expect here is the chance for showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be somewhat cooler today thanks to the increased cloud cover, generally running in the lower to middle 90’s. It will also be quite breezy at times, with northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

This activity will gradually wrap up after sunset, and we will be left with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. lows are expected to fall into the middle 70’s.

Laura is holding tropical storm strength, and is moving into the open Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to become a Hurricane today, eventually making landfall as a Category 3 hurricane early Thursday morning. This is not surprising given the above average Sea Surface Temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico. There has been a slight westward shift in the track, which takes it right up the Texas/Louisiana border. This implies less direct Tropical Storm/Hurricane impacts for the ArkLaMiss for now, with this being said, a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss remains under the forecast cone, and there certainly is the potential for this track to shift back over us. A subtle shift in the track would put the direct impacts of tropical storm or hurricane force winds could still be felt here.

This is where we emphasize to continue to stay updated with the latest forecasts as they are still subject to change, even though the storm is getting closer to us. We’re nowhere near out of the woods with this storm. Flash Flooding and severe weather will still remain threats at the very least. This can also be highlighted with two days of severe weather potential, with tomorrow having the highest potential. This includes the potential for tornadoes. Regardless of where Laura ends up, the potential for heavy rainfall is looking more likely.

A good swath of 3 to 4 inches of rain can be expected for the ArkLaMiss, with the heaviest rainfall focused on the southwestern quarter of the Arklamiss. These totals are also subject to change depending on Lauras track. As we head into Friday, the chance for showers and thunderstorms remains as deep tropical moisture remains in place. The chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain through the weekend, even though the overall chance will eventually lower.