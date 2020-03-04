Morning crash in Richland Parish claims life of Winnsboro man

EPPS, La. — A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning claimed the life of a Winnsboro man.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, the crash happened just after 7:30 AM on Louisiana Highway 17 just south of Epps.

Troopers say that a 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by 24-year-old Ryan Lee, was driving south on Highway 17 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Kenworth commercial truck.

Lee, who troopers say was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology samples have been taken and will be submitted for analysis. Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.

So far in 2020, Troop F has investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths.

