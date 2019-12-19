Morning accident on Highway 167 leaves one dead

JONESBORO, La. — A morning accident between a bicyclist and a vehicle has left the bicyclist dead.

According to the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7 AM Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 167 in between Jonesboro and Hodge.

Officials say that 78-year-old Henry Geter, from the Jonesboro area, was riding his bicycle when he crossed into the roadway. Geter was hit by a vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say that the driver has not been cited at this point and that the investigation into this accident is continuing.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

