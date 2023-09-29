MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On September 29, 2023, at 5 PM, Morehouse Parish will opt out of the statewide burn ban. Officials announced the statewide burn ban on August 25, 2023, after the state of Louisiana experienced wildfires due to dry weather conditions.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal announced a modification of the statewide burn ban on September 27, 2023, giving individual parishes to opt out of the statewide burn ban and providing fire chiefs to resume granting burn permissions. According to officials, the modified burn ban will also allow for agricultural burning, including but not limited to prescribed burning, to resume except for standing sugarcane, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.