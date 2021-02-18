Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office to stop emergency personnel shuttles

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office says they can no longer transport people to and from their jobs.

According to MPSO, the road conditions have deteriorated after freezing rain, melting and then refreezing of the roads has created unsafe travel conditions. They say the roads have become more icy and it is just too dangerous for anyone to be on the roads.

They say they cherish and value each of their emergency providers and they are apologizing for any inconvenience this will cause.

As things change, MPSO will send updates.