BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Mike Tubbs and the entire MPSO family congratulated Connie Loche on her recent retirement from the office.

Photo Courtesy of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Pictured from left to right are Major Randy Tappin, Chief James Mardis, Sheriff Mike Tubbs, and Connie Loche.

Loche worked in the Corrections Division and Court Support from March of 1998 until March of 2022. According to deputies, her friendly demeanor and smiling face will be greatly missed.

“We wish her the best in her retirement and pray for wonderful days ahead,” Deputies wrote.