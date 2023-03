A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information about a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian. The incident took place on the night of March 20, 2023, on Cleveland Street in Bastrop.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 281-4141 or Crimestoppers at 388-CASH.