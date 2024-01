MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 48-year-old James A Robinson, an inmate who escaped from the Morehouse Parish Jail Annex Facility on January 2, 2024.

Photo courtesy of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the authorities at 318-281-4141.