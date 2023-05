MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, a large amount of tires were left on Levee Road off of Hwy 165 on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The tires are believed to have been dumped between the hours of 10 AM and 5 PM.

Photo courtesy of Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information regarding this matter, please contact the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 281-4141 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (318) 388-CASH(2274).