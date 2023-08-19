MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office has been notified by the Morehouse Parish Clerk of Court of a mail scam occurring in the parish. The matter is currently under investigation.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has also been made aware. Residents are encouraged to be cautious and notify any friends or family who do not have access to social media.

Photo courtesy of Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have received this mail, you are advised not to reply with any of your information. The only way to access records online is through Clerkconnect.com or eclerksla.com.