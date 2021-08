MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a crop duster crash just outside of Mer Rouge.

According to their Facebook page, MPSO s on the scene of a crop duster accident. They say the pilot is safe and being checked by medical professionals right now.

Deputies have learned the plane apparently stalled after takeoff and the pilot was able to put the plane down in a field.

