MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators need assistance locating a runaway juvenile 16-year-old Allison Michelle Wilson. Willson is described as a black female last seen the first week of December.

Photo courtesy of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

Wilson is believed to be in the Monroe area. If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, contact authorities at 318-281-4141.