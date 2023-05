MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Sheriff Mike Tubbs and deputies with the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office offered their condolences to the family and loved ones Iris Smith. Iris passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office

Iris retired from the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office after 20 years of service from 1969 to 1989. Iris served as the Chief Civil Deputy.