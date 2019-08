BATON ROUGE, La. — An independent auditor is expressing concern about the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office’s ability to keep operating after multiple years of operating at a deficit.

According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office has been running in the red for some years and the deficit was being paid for by the parishes General Fund.

The auditor suggests that if this pattern continues, the General Fund will run into a deficit as well.