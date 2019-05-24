Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office investigating man's death

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(5/24/19) MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. -- The Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of a man.

42-year-old Tommy J. Jarrell's body was discovered yesterday by a family member in the Spice Wood Trailer Park on Dowd Road.

MPSO is in the early stages of the investigation and Jarrell's body is being submitted for an autopsy.

If you have any information on Jarrell's death, please contact the Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-281-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274).

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.