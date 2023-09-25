MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — From October 13, 2023, to October 15, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Police Jury will partner with Keep Morehouse Beautiful for a Free Dumpsters cleanup event. The event will take place each day from 7 AM to 5 PM.
Residents will be able to retrieve the free dumpsters at 3344 New Monroe Road in Bastrop, La., and at 8907 Wilmot Highway, in Mer Rouge, La.
Records go back to 2011 when the first Free Dumpsters, a project of Keep Morehouse Beautiful,Keep Morehouse Beautiful
was held in Morehouse Parish. Since Morehouse Parish does not have a landfill, residents look
forward to the opportunity to dispose of their debris and waste tires at Free Dumpsters. The event is only for Morehouse Parish residents. No household garbage is accepted. 30 yard dumpsters are placed on a site where Morehouse Parish residents can dispose of their debris in the dumpsters. When the event originally began, sponsors paid for the dumpsters. In recent years, the Morehouse Parish Police Jury has partnered with Keep Morehouse Parish Beautiful to host Free Dumpsters on properties in Bastrop and Mer Rouge owned by the Jury. During this fall event, organizers are hoping to break the tonnage record that was set during the Spring 2022 event when 30 tons of debris were collected.