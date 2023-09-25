MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — From October 13, 2023, to October 15, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Police Jury will partner with Keep Morehouse Beautiful for a Free Dumpsters cleanup event. The event will take place each day from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Residents will be able to retrieve the free dumpsters at 3344 New Monroe Road in Bastrop, La., and at 8907 Wilmot Highway, in Mer Rouge, La.