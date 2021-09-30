Morehouse Parish Police Jury announces online auction

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Police Jury has announced that they will be holding an online-only auction on Thursday October 7.

The auction is said to include vehicles like pickups, motor-graders, tractors, garbage trucks, dumpsters and equipment. All items will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price, there will be no reserves on the items.

The public is invited to preview the items up for auction on Thursday October 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 3230 & 3344 New Monroe Road in Bastrop.

The auction is being handled by Bonnette Auctions who is offering online-only bidding in order to participate.

Photos, item descriptions, and online bidding instructions are available HERE. Contact Barbara Bonnette at 318-443-6614 for more questions.